Muggy with Numerous Showers and Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

Showers and thunderstorms will continue across all of Alabama on Monday, and some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially over the southwestern parts of the area. We could see a few isolated flooding issues arise with the training of cells. Highs will be in the 80s. A rinse and repeat forecast for Tuesday with numerous and widespread showers and storms and highs again in the mid to upper 80s.

While moisture levels stay elevated across Alabama all week, the chance for rain and storms drops some, going from numerous and widespread to more scattered in nature, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most locations.

WEEKEND WEATHER:It is a typical mid-June forecast for the weekend ahead as both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and storms. It will be humid with highs reaching the mid-80s to the lower 90s on both days.

Stay cool!!!

Ryan