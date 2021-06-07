Tourism Surge Meets Worker Shortages at Alabama Beaches

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tourism officials say Alabama’s Gulf Coast beaches are seeing a surge of tourists that for some businesses could turn into their busiest June ever.

They’re asking visitors to bring along a little extra patience, as businesses including hotels and restaurants struggle to find enough workers in an economy still emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange Beach and Gulf Shores saw record occupancy of vacation rentals over the Memorial Day weekend. Rental companies and retailers are welcoming the business. But they’re also working to give tourists some advance notice to expect heavy traffic and long waits at restaurants. Tourism bureaus in the Alabama coast have launched a summer marketing campaign around the slogan “Worth the Wait.”

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved