by Alabama News Network Staff

The Ecletic Police Department is currently searching for the location of a man wanted for multiple sexual assault charges. Police identified the sexual assault suspect as William Dunaway III.

Police say Dunaway is wanted for Rape 1st but also has an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse 1st.

Eclectic police continue to search for Dunaway. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 215-STOP.