90+ Degree Heat With PM Storms

by Shane Butler



A moisture rich air mass has established itself over the state. This will lead to the daily rounds of rain and storms. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Outside of rain and storms we deal with hot and humid conditions. Temps continue to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. I don’t see this changing anytime soon. Looks like a summertime weather pattern and its here to stay!