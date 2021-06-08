Alabama falls short in World Series with second loss to Florida State

by Adam Solomon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Alabama softball’s season came to an end Monday night at the Women’s College World Series, falling to Florida State, 8-5, in the semifinal round.

Alabama (53-9) fell behind early on a three-run home run from Florida State (48-11-1) in the first inning and the Seminoles continued to drive in runs with one in the second and four in the third to take an eight-run lead. The Crimson Tide chipped away at the deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third before a two-run home run from Bailey Hemphill and an RBI single from Savannah Woodard in the fifth drew Alabama within three. The Tide got a runner on in the bottom of the seventh but could not complete the rally.

This season marked the 13th trip to the Women’s College World Series in program history, a year that also saw Alabama claim its sixth SEC Tournament title, make its 22nd-straight NCAA regional appearance and 16th-straight super regional appearance. This season marked the 14th time the Tide has finished with 50 or more wins.

FROM HEAD COACH PATRICK MURPHY

“[The senior class] are great young ladies. For those that haven’t heard, sox of them got their masters degrees. That’s unheard of for a softball player. Six masters degrees and the seventh got a double major and she’s going to get her master’s next year at Southern Miss. They weren’t a problem off the field. Classroom, practice, weights, you name it. Never had issues with anybody. They’re great people.”

FROM SENIOR BAILEY HEMPHILL

“I guess all I can say is that I’m heartbroken. Wearing this ‘A’ has meant everything to me. This university has given me more than I could ever ask for and I can’t help but get emotional. I don’t care about the wins and losses. I came out of here a better person and I am just forever grateful.”

FROM JUNIOR MONTANA FOUTS

“[The senior class] were everything to us. They still are. We’re family forever and that’s why we come here. They’re our best friends. It hurts, but they led us and we’ve learned from this season and we’ve learned from them in general as people. We’re really lucky to have them as part of our family.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Alabama concludes its season with a 53-9 record, marking the 14th 50-win season in program history

This season’s Women’s College World Series trip was the 13th in program history

Bailey Hemphill concludes her career with an SEC-record 237 walks, an Alabama record 64 home runs and 240 career RBIs, which ranks second in Crimson Tide history

Montana Fouts finished the season with 349 strikeouts which ranks third in Alabama single-season history and is the most since Jackie Traina had 361 in 2012

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Florida State’s Elizabeth Mason hit a three-run home run (0-3, 0 Out)

T2 | A squeeze bunt brought another run home for the Seminoles (0-4, 1 Out)

T3 | Florida State drove in two on a single through the left side (0-6, 2 Out)

T3 | A single up the middle tacked on another for the Seminoles (0-7, 2 Out)

T3 | An RBI double to left drove in one (0-8, 2 Out)

B3 | Bailey Hemphill dropped an RBI single into right field to drive in Taylor Clark (1-8, 2 Out)

B3 | Kaylee Tow beat out an infield single as Elissa Brown scored from third (2-8, 2 Out)

B5 | Hemphill hit a two-run home run to left (4-8, 1 Out)

B5 | Savannah Woodard hit a first-pitch single up the middle to drive in a run (5-8, 2 Out)