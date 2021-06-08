Alabama Man Charged in Brother’s Gun Death at Atlanta Hotel

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama man is jailed on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his teenage brother at an Atlanta hotel. Records show 29-year-old Marquise Daniel of Harvest, Alabama, was being held at the Fulton County Jail on the felony charge on Monday.

He is charged with a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel. Police were called to the hotel on a report that someone had been shot in a room, and a 17-year-old died later at a hospital. It wasn’t clear whether Daniel and his brother were staying at the hotel or there for another reason.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved