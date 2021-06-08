Doc’s Country Store in Opp Burns Down

by Alabama News Network Staff

Source: Samson Volunteer Fire Department

Source: Samson Volunteer Fire Department

Source: Samson Volunteer Fire Department

Source: Mayor Becky Bracke

Source: Mayor Becky Bracke



Source: Mayor Becky Bracke

A staple in the City of Opp community is no more. Doc’s Country Store burned down in a fire on Monday, June 7.

Store owners, Steve, Elaine and TJ Boothe, say they didn’t just lose their business but they lost their home. Doc’s County Store had been in business for 17 years.

They received a out pour of support from citizens as well as the mayor of Opp, Becky Bracke. Bracke said the store was more than a business or store but it was was a restaurant, a gathering place, a destination for travelers and Opp citizens alike. Over the years, it had truly become an Opp institution, serving as a place where meetings were held and reunions were enjoyed.

The City of Opp sent out prayers to the Boothe family via their Facebook page.

The Opp Fire Department with assistance from the Andalusia Fire, Samson Volunteer Fire Department, and many other local agencies combated the fire.