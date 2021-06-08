Man Shot and Killed in Valley Grande

by Alabama News Network Staff

One man is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in Valley Grande this afternoon.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says the shooting happened around the 7700 block of Highway 22.

Granthum says when deputies responded to the scene, they found the victim lying unresponsive. He says it’s the first murder case in the county, outside of Selma, this year.

Tonight, Dallas County District Attorney confirmed to Alabama News Network that the suspect, identified as Demetrius Shaw, has been charged with capital murder.

So far, the victim’s name hasn’t been released.

