Agape Missionary Baptist Church In Montgomery Burglarized

by Mattie Davis

The pastor of Agape Missionary Baptist Church in Downtown Montgomery said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from his church last weekend.

Pastor C.L. Ballard drove up to the church for Sunday services to realize someone broke a glass window and entered the church. Ballard said this isn’t the first time this has happened. Items taken included microphones, a drum set, and a keyboard. Ballard believes the stolen property could be worth up to thousands of dollars.

The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation and is beefing up patrols in the area. Authorities are urging that any known information can help in making an arrest.

However, Ballard wants the culprit to just come forward.

“Just bring the stuff back,” Ballard said. “Just leave it at the front door, no questions asked. Just bring it back and leave it.”