Montgomery Fire Units Extinguish Sylvest Drive Apartment Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a a fire to an apartment in the 100 block of Sylvest Drive. The fire occurred on Monday, June 7.

Fire units responded to a call of the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found located a two-story apartment building with smoke and flames visible. They quickly extinguished the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the fire to a single apartment where it started. The apartment suffered moderate damage.

No injuries to residents or firefighters reported.