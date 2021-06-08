Montgomery Man Dies Following Woodley Road Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has launched a death investigation following a shooting in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. Police received a call of a subject shot and at the scene located Andrew McCall, 35, of Montgomery. The shooting happened on Sunday, June 6, around 1:30 am.

Police pronounced McCall dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No arrests at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this Death Investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.