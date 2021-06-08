Montgomery Shooting Suspect Arrested at Fast Food Restaurant on Ann Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man wanted for a shooting in Montgomery is now in police custody. United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Wiljam McBryde, 25, into custody on Friday, May 28.

Montgomery police wanted McBryde on Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling Charge. They considered mcBryde Armed and Dangerous.

A Crimestoppers tip notified authorities that McBryde was at a fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of Ann Street in Montgomery. Police were able to take McBryde into custody without incident.

The person that provided the information the McBryde’s whereabouts will receive a cash reward.