Opp Woman Killed in Wreck with Commercial Truck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state troopers say an Opp woman was killed in a wreck with a commercial truck this morning.

State troopers say 32-year-old Ashley Deborah Lord was driving an SUV south on U.S. Highway 331 at around 7:19 a.m. Investigators say the driver of a Great Dane truck heading north crossed the center line and hit Lord’s SUV head on.

Lord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened about three miles south of Opp in Covington County.

State troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.