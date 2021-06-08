Prattville Nursing Home Goes All Out for Resident’s 100th Birthday

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Prattville native is celebrating her 100th birthday this month and her retirement home pulled out all the stops to make her day special.

Ruth Hunt will turn 100-years-old on June 21st. And the staff at The Harbor at Hickory Hill in Prattville gave her an early birthday gift…A big party complete with a crown and photo shoot.

She is the youngest of all of her 16 brothers and sisters. And says she’s grateful to the staff for making her feel special on her big day.

Hunts says she has never seen anyone in her life personally turn 100.

There will be a big parade for Hunt on Sunday, June 13th from 2pm until 4pm.