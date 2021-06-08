Rinse and Repeat Daily Weather Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

A very muggy air mass remains in place and will continue to fuel showers and storms across the state today and tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, when daytime heating peaks. Of course in such an air mass, rain and storms are possible at anytime including early in the morning. Rainfall totals will vary greatly with some locations staying dry, while others could receive a couple of inches, and some stronger storms are possible as well with gusty winds, and frequent lightning, which tends to be to most dangerous threat this time of year. When it is not raining, the sky will be mainly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s across much of the state.

SECOND HALF OF WEEK: Rain chances will decrease some by midweek as the upper-low lifts towards the Ohio Valley, but the overall pattern really won’t change much. Moist, unstable air will stay in place, and we will have some risk of showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. The best chance of rain each day will come during the afternoon and evening hours, but we can’t rule out a few late night or morning showers along the way. The sun will be out at times, but the sky will be generally cloudy with highs on either side of the 90 degree mark.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Again, a persistence forecast is what we will go with for now for both Saturday and Sunday. We expect a mix of sun and clouds both days, and more randomly, scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Alabama landscape with the greatest coverage between 1:00PM and 10:00PM. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s, which is right where the should be for mid-June in Alabama. And rolling into next week, we are not seeing much evidence to change the overall pattern across the state.

IN THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday or Thursday. Some gradual development will be possible thereafter while the system moves slowly northwestward toward Central America. Regardless of development, this system could produce heavy rainfall across northern Colombia and portions of Central America from Honduras southward later this week and into the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

