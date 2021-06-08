Selma City Schools Offers In-Person & Virtual Summer Learning

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma City Schools kicks off a two-pronged summer session this year — that features both — in-person and virtual learning.

In person learning is available SCS students — from Pre-K to 12th grade. There’s also a virtual learning option available — for 6th to 12th graders.

The Excel in Summer Enriched Learning program features an extended school day — designed to help close the gap from any learning loss caused by the pandemic — during the past school year.

“It’s not your typical summer school — xSEL will offer a whole lot more,” said Dr. Ozella Ford.

Ford is the district’s Executive Director of Teaching and Learning.

“We have targeted standards that we’re going to work on this summer — which we received from the mid-year and end of year data. And the state department also gave us a critical standards that we need to ensure that our scholars are able to master before going to the next grade level. So, those will be our focus,” said Ford.

The school district is also providing the option of virtual learning this summer. The Saints Virtual Academy is an all virtual school — open to 6th through 12th graders — from throughout the Black Belt.

“We’ll have a very robust curriculum,” said Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams.

“And to be clear, this is not the pandemic virtual learning. This is going to be with fully trained certified teachers in virtual learning. Families can reach out to the teacher for a parent conference just like in a traditional school. And our scholars will also have opportunities to participate in field trips and other activities.”

School officials say virtual learning gives families more flexibility — and gives students the chance to own their own learning.

“There were scholars who excelled in that format. And there are families who want to continue with that format and this is just our opportunity to provide choice to our families,” Williams said.

Both programs got underway Monday — but there’s still time to sign up.

For more information about the programs go to selmacityschools.org.

The last day to register — is Wednesday.