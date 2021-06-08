TPD: Troy Man Arrested for Armed Robbery at Home on Tate Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police have made an arrest in connection to a Robbery on June 2. Devonta Cottrell, 28, of Troy is charged with Robbery 1st Degree. Police took him into custody on Tuesday, June 8.

On June 2, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery that occurred in the 200 block of Tate Street. The victim described a suspect that was later identified as Cottrell. The victim says the suspect was armed with a handgun and took a unspecified amount of money from the home.

Detectives obtained Felony warrants against Cottrell. Officers located him at a local hotel in the 1000 block of US231 in Troy. He refused to come out of the room he was housed in for about 30 minutes police say.

Cottrell finally surrounded without incident and was transported to the Troy City Jail. He is held on $75,000 bond.