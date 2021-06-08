Tuskegee Man Turns Himself In on Multiple Vehicle Burglaries Charges in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

On June 4, Auburn Police arrested Jeremy Dantrell Ewell, 26, of Tuskegee. They charged Ewell with 10 counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, five counts of theft of property third degree, and three counts of theft of property second degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police Division officers receiving reports of multiple auto burglaries on April 24 and April 25. Victims reported that an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into vehicles located in the areas of Denali Lane, Lightness Drive, Frontier Circle and Surrey Lane.

With assistance from the Tallassee Police Department, Auburn Police Division detectives identified Ewell as the offender and obtained multiple warrants for his arrest.

Ewell was arrested in obedience to the warrants at the Lee County Jail, and he was held on a $35,000 bond.