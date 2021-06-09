$7,500 Reward Offered in Multi-State Walmart Arson Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

On June 8, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $7500 for the arrests of the persons responsible for the following Arsons in Walmart stores in Mississippi and Alabama:

May 27 at 101 East I-65 Service Road, Mobile, AL

May 28 at 5245 Rangeline Road, Mobile, AL

June 4 at 9350 US 49, Gulfport, MS

June 4 at 2681 CT Switzer Sr. Drive, Biloxi, MS

This is a multi-agency investigation involving federal and local authorities in Mississippi and Alabama.