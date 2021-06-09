Hot and Humid; Random Afternoon Showers and Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change in the forecast for the rest of the week, as very muggy conditions persist. Each day we will see more clouds than sun, with temperatures heading into the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of locations. We are watching the radar as showers and storms will be developing, and will be completely random in placement. Many locations will get wet during the afternoon and evening hours, while many others stay dry. Where the rain falls, it could be very heavy with areas of isolated flash flooding, and rainfall totals will again vary greatly across the area, with some spots staying dry, and others possible getting 2-3 inches. The rain/storms gradually decrease in coverage overnight, but still lingering areas of rain will persist.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We will stick with a persistence forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with randomly, scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Alabama landscape during the afternoon and evening hours. The greatest coverage of activity will be between 1:00PM and 10:00PM each day. Highs over the weekend will be in the lower 90s, which is right where the should be for mid-June in Alabama.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Some model data suggest precipitable water values will be a bit lower next week, meaning showers and storms could be fewer in number. Still, we will keep the usual risk of “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms” in the forecast through the week with partly sunny days along with highs between 88 and 93 degrees.

IN THE TROPICS: A broad trough of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. Some gradual development will be possible thereafter while the system moves slowly northwestward toward Central America. Regardless of development, this system could produce heavy rainfall across northern Colombia and portions of Central America from Honduras southward later this week and into the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Be a blessing to someone today!!!

Ryan