Montgomery Fugitive in 2018 Murder Case Arrested on Narrow Lane Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has officially notified CrimeStoppers that wanted Fugitive Mark Anthony Robinson has been taken into custody.

On June 9, the United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Robinson in the 4600 block of Narrow Lane Road, Montgomery. Task Force members say that his location was based on a tip that was provided by a confidential CrimeStopper source.

Robinson was wanted for Trafficking Narcotics, Escape and Failure to Appear on the original charge of Murder. On March 17, Robinson was stopped by the Montgomery Police Department on a traffic stop and narcotics were located during the stop. He was placed under arrest and subsequently escaped custody.

Robinson was deemed to be a danger to the public. CrimeStoppers is offering the tipster a $1,000 reward for information that led to his capture.