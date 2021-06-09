Montgomery Residents React To Police Chief Resignation

by Mattie Davis

Montgomery residents are looking for the next police chief to be involved in the community while also being tough on crime to lower crime rates.

On the heels of the sudden resignation of former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley, the department is moving forward and soon under new leadership. Montgomery residents believe the police chief role has an impact on the entire community.

“I think the city can come together,” Montgomery resident Thomas Amster said. “I think one of the great things about montgomery is the diversity. I think the city can come together through that, and the police chief might be able to help that happen.”

The resignation of the former police chief was announced Tuesday. This comes after he served in the position for six years.

“I’ve seen how he poured his heart into the city to build it and make it a better place and stronger place,” Ken Austin Mercy House director and Montgomery resident said. “I’m sad that he resigned. I’m sad that he will no longer be serving as the chief of police of this city.”

Residents want the next chief to pull together the community but also be tough on crime.

“I think it needs to be an emphasis on safety and also police relations with the community,” Amster said.

The former chief focused on community outreach to bridge the gap between the police department and the community. Residents hope this is something the new chief will continue to do.

MPD Chief of Staff Zedrick Dean will serve as acting chief until the city announces an interim.