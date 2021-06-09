Police Arrest Man in Double Killing at Convenience Store

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting two people outside a convenience store over the weekend has been charged with capital murder. Birmingham police say 27-year-old Antonio Shaw of Birmingham was charged in the killings of 25-year-old Joseph Demetrice Robinson and 27-year-old Riki Dunri Christopher Bynum. Shaw also was charged with two counts of attempted murder because one person was wounded and Robinson’s young son was present. Police say Shaw ran away after shots rang out Saturday night, and he was arrested nearby after a witness provided a description to officers.

