Rainy Pattern Continues

by Shane Butler



Gulf moisture continues to stream directly into our area. It’s the fuel needed for the daily showers and storms. The daytime heating ignites the storms that can linger into the evening hours. The storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. This weather pattern sticks around through the remainder of the work week and part of the upcoming weekend. We begin to see fewer storms starting Sunday and continuing into early next week. This will allow for more sunshine and that kicks the heat up a notch. Temps will manage lower 90s for highs through Tuesday. A frontal boundary makes a run at us midweek. Indications are it will push through and park itself along the gulf coast. Some drier air may creep into Alabama but how far it gets is questionable. Either way, temps may come down just a bit Wednesday and Thursday.