AP Source: 12-Team College Football Playoff to Be Proposed

by Alabama News Network Staff

The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week.

A person familiar with announcement tells The Associated Press that a 12-team playoff would include the six highest-ranked conference champions in major college football, plus six at-large selections.

The CFP’s surprising disclosure comes a week ahead of the planned presentation to CFP officials in Chicago.

