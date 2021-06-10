ASU Football: Ezra Gray selected CoSIDA Academic All-District for second time

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State running Ezra Gray was named CoSIDA Academic All-District for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late May.

A First-Team CoSIDA Academic All-America selection last season, Gray was named to the First Team this season as a graduate student majoring in Applied Technologies in a district that includes schools from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and South Carolina. During his career, Gray has been a two-time selection as the Magic City Classic Scholar Athlete, named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy Award – considered the Academic Heisman, named the FCS-ADA Scholar Athlete of the Year, and was a finalist for the Doris Robinson Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

On the field, he is a two-time All-SWAC selection as a running back including a First Team selection in the spring 2021 and is also a two-time All-SWAC selection as a return specialist. This past season, Gray led the SWAC in rushing and was named a First Team BOXTOROW All-American as a running back and will return in the fall for his final season of eligibility due to COVID-19.

During his career, Gray has rushed for 1,808 yards, a number that is inside the top-10 all-time at Alabama State, and has scored nine touchdowns. He has also hauled in 47 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown, while also averaging 22.9 yards per kick return over his career.

