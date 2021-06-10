Capitol Hill Healthcare Hosted ‘Cupcakes and Careers’ Job Fair

by Carrington Cole

The Capitol Hill Healthcare center had a job fair Wednesday with a ‘sweet deal.’

The ‘Cupcakes and Careers’ job fair was hosted by Capitol Hill Healthcare Wednesday afternoon.

All positions and experience levels were welcomed and all applicants got a free cupcake!

The available positions included: certified nursing assistant, licensed practical nurses, and registered nurses.

Capitol Hill Healthcare is also offering a paid nurse aid training program to anyone wanting to start their healthcare career.

If you couldn’t make it out to the job fair Wednesday, you can still apply on their website at CAPITOLHILLCARES.COM