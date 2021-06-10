Man Wanted for Questioning in Lowdnes County Murder Investigation Arrested in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man wanted for questioning in a Lowndes County Murder investigation. Police notified Crimestoppers that Samuel “Buck” Terrell Williams is now is police custody.

Williams, taken into custody in by Montgomery police on June, had outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court and Attempted Murder. These charges are unrelated to the Lowndes County Murder investigation.

Lowndes County Investigators have inteviewed Williams sine his arrest. The investigation is still pending.

Police wanted Williams for questioning in the homicide investigation of Mattaniah Dotson.