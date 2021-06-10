Marengo Co. Authorities Find Human Remains in Sweet Water

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities in Marengo County — find human remains in a wooded area in Sweet Water.

Sheriff Richard Bates says crews looking for 64 year Melvin Tensley discovered the remains yesterday.

Tensley disappeared without a trace last week. And hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Bates says the body was found near Jazz Activity Center — about 500 feet from where Tensley’s truck was found.

“We probably about 95 percent sure that it’s his remains. But the body went off to forensics for a autopsy,” he said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ALEA SBI is assisting with the investigation.