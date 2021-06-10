Montgomery Officially Breaks Ground on New Montgomery Whitewater Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

An update to a store Alabama News Network has been covering for years. Montgomery officials, along with Governor Kay Ivey, celebrated the groundbreaking of the outdoor recreation and entertainment district, Montgomery Whitewater.

Officials hope that the new whitewater and outdoor activities center will create a new “vibrancy in Montgomery County as well as tourism, economic development, and enhanced quality of life”.

1/6 IMG_0426

2/6 IMG_0236

3/6 IMG_0433

4/6 IMG_0432

5/6 IMG_0430



6/6 WWGROUND0610 PIC











Summer 2023 is when the the Whitewater Center is scheduled to open. The 120-acre recreation and entertainment complex will provide dynamic outdoor recreation such as rafting, kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddle boarding. The center will be both beginner-friendly as well as expert-friendly. The project will also feature climbing areas, zip lines, ropes courses and hiking and mountain biking trails. Restaurants, retail, cabanas, and a conference center will serve as additional gathering places and entertainment events such as live music performances, festivals and camps will draw both residents and visitors.

The construction of the Whitewater Center is expected to employ 640 people and cost $39.8 million.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean, and Governor Kay Ivey released the following statements on the groundbreaking of the new Whitewater Center:

Mayor Reed

“Today is a milestone for Montgomery. The Whitewater project can be a catalyst to transform our city and this entire region. We are being intentional in our work to attract new opportunities for growth and investment by marketing areas outside of traditional development zones. Today’s celebration would be impossible without our partners who believed in the potential of this project, and we look forward to bringing even more visitors to Alabama and the River Region.”

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean

“This is an exciting day for our region! Montgomery Whitewater is the type of forward thinking, quality of life project that will grow our population base and attract new visitors, creating additional revenues and opportunities for new and existing small and minority-owned businesses. The Montgomery County Commission took a chance to invest in this project and more importantly into Montgomery as a whole. I love my hometown and am thrilled we are providing this for all residents and visitors alike to enjoy. We look forward to it being the destination hotspot and a deciding factor for new residents to call Montgomery home.”

Governor Kay Ivey

“As a favorite destination for families and tourists, Montgomery Whitewater will reinforce the fact that the River Region offers a high quality of life while also acting as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth in the area. This is a game-changing project for Montgomery, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds in the future.”