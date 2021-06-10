Montgomery Police Need Help Locating Suspect in Robbery at Mobile Highway Motel

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police area searching for a suspect in a robbery investigation. The robbery occurred at a motel in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway.

On Monday, May 31, police say they received a call of a robbery. At the scene, a victim said he was assaulted by the suspect and he took his iPhone 12. He says the suspect then fled in a black 2008 Cadillac Deville.

Investigators released surveillance video from the motel lobby of where the robbery occurred. Video shows the suspect being asked to leave the business before the robbery occurred. Once the suspect leaves he encounters the victim right outside the door of the lobby. That’s when the assault and robbery occurred.

Police ask that anyone with information of this robbery and assault, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.