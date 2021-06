Montgomery Records 36th Homicide of 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the city’s 36th homicide of the year.

Police say 32-year-old Anthony Jackson was shot in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle Tuesday at about 8 p.m.

Police say he was taken to a hospital, but later died.

Investigators have released no other details. If you have a tip to help officers, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.