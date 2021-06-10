New Day, Same Forecast: Humid with Areas of Heavy Rain

by Ryan Stinnett

Not much change in the forecast today and tomorrow as very muggy conditions persist. Both days we will see more clouds than sun, with temperatures heading into the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of locations. We will be watching the radar as showers and storms develop, and will be completely random in placement. Many locations will get wet, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, while many others stay dry. Though the greatest coverage comes later in the day, rain and storm are possible at anytime. Where the rain falls, it could be very heavy with areas of flash flooding, and rainfall totals will again vary greatly across the area, with some spots staying dry, and others possible getting 2-3 inches.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We will stick with a persistence forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with randomly, scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Alabama landscape during the afternoon and evening hours. The greatest coverage of activity will be between 1:00PM and 10:00PM each day. Highs over the weekend will be in the lower 90s, which is right where the should be for mid-June in Alabama.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Model data suggest precipitable water values will be a bit lower next week, meaning showers and storms will be fewer in number. Still, we will keep the usual risk of “isolated, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms” in the forecast through the week with partly sunny days along with highs between 88 and 92 degrees.

Make today an exceptional Thursday!!!

Ryan