Original stars joining Broadway’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 AP21161099469226 FILE - In this Sunday, June 9, 2019, file photo, Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New York. Fans of the Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will get a treat when the show restarts on Broadway in fall 2021, as Jeff Daniels and Keenan-Bolger, two of the play's original stars, are returning. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

2/2 AP21161099906190 FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Jeff Daniels poses for a picture at the 73rd annual Tony Awards "Meet the Nominees" press day in New York. Fans of the Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will get a treat when the show restarts on Broadway in fall 2021, as Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, two of the play's original stars, are returning. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)



NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of the Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will get a treat when the show restarts this fall — Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, two of the play’s original stars. Daniels and Keenan-Bolger will return to play Atticus Finch and his daughter, Scout, on Oct. 5 as the show welcomes back theater patrons more than a year after the pandemic shuttered Broadway and made the play’s themes even more vital. Keenan-Bolger, who won a Tony Award in the show, tells The Associated Press the play’s exploration of ingrained racism in the 1930s is especially relevant since the killing of George Floyd.

