State School Board Votes to Release Montgomery Public Schools from Intervention

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Board of Education (ALSDE) has voted to remove Montgomery Public Schools from intervention. MPS has been under state intervention since February of 2017.

The intervention began when then-State School Supt. Michael Sentance expressed concerns with the school system’s finances, student achievement, nutrition and transportation. He wanted the state to have full control to make improvements.

Since that time, the state and MPS both have named new superintendents, and there are many new members on the Montgomery County school board, including school board President Clare Weil.

Last June, the Montgomery County school board took the first steps in asking to be removed from intervention.

In a resolution today, the state board said, “During this time of educational intervention, the Montgomery County Board of Education, Montgomery County Superintendent of Education Dr. Ann Roy Moore, and Montgomery Public Schools have collaborated and cooperated with the State Superintendent of Education in addressing and correcting deficiencies leading to educational intervention.”

The resolution says that the Montgomery County Board of Education has achieved suitable and significant progress after presenting an update on its progress last September.

ALSDE says that MPS will be released from intervention on December 1, provided it maintains academic progress, has one and-a-half months worth of financial reserves and has acceptable operations in transportation, child nutrition and other areas.