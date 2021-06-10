Striking Alabama Coal Miners Say They’re Targets of Violence

by Alabama News Network Staff

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Miners striking against an Alabama coal company say they’re being targeted on the picket line. Al.com reports that a YouTube video shows a red truck hitting a picketer and a black truck driving through a line with one striking minor barely getting out of its way.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are unaware of any reports related to the incidents.

Warrior Met Coal says the company does not condone any acts of violence. More than 1,100 workers have been on strike since April 1, calling for better pay and benefits.

