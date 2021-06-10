Swimmer Drowns on Alabama Beach Days After Deputy’s Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — A drowning vacationer who was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico has died just three days after an Alabama sheriff’s deputy died while trying to save another person. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a person was pulled from the water on Wednesday. The victim was sent to a hospital by helicopter ambulance but didn’t survive.

The drowning occurred near Gulf Shores on Fort Morgan Peninsula. That’s the same area where Deputy Bill Smith died while rescuing a man on Sunday night. Smith’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the County Coliseum in Robertsdale.

