The Rain Chance Remains High Friday

by Ben Lang

New day, same old weather pattern. Thursday once again featured a high coverage of daytime showers and storms. Outside of locally heavy rain, the sky was mostly cloudy, but temperatures still peaked in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms remain about our area this evening, but most of the rain tapers off after midnight. The lingering showers and storms remain capable of locally heavy downpours. Otherwise, expect another mostly cloudy, warm, and humid night with lows only falling into the low 70s at best.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms appear likely again on Friday. Similar to Thursday, they may not take long to get going, possibly forming by the mid morning. Shower and storm coverage probably peaks around midday through the mid-afternoon, then gradually wanes through the evening. High temperatures probably still reach the mid to upper 80s in most of our area, with low 90s possible in rain-free locations. Friday night trends mainly rain free once more, but likely remains mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s at best.

Saturday features a decent chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. However, we may see more sunshine outside of those showers and storms, and that could result in widespread 90°+ heat. The rain chance declines Sunday as the remnants of a “cold front” push through our area. While it suppresses our rain chance somewhat, heat remains high with temperatures peaking in the low 90s.

Rain chances appear isolated for much of next week, which should result in more sunshine but continued 90°+ heat. Sunday’s frontal boundary may remain intact and stay just to our south for much of the week. Strengthening high pressure to our north towards the end of next week could result in slightly lower humidity.