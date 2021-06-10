WANTED: Troy Police Searching for Credit Fraud Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department would like to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in fraudulently using credit cards at a local business.

On June 5, the Troy Police Department took a report in reference to the fraudulent use of credit cards. The victim stated that the cards had been stolen and used at the Wal-Mart located in Troy.

Detectives were able to retrieve photos of two suspects from surveillance video and would ask for the public’s help in identifying these suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!