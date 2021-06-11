Alexander City Jazz Fest: Lineup, Schedule for Friday & Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Friday, June 11, 2021 Lineup – Alabama News Network

2/2 Saturday, June 12, 2021 Lineup – Alabama News Network



The 31st annual Alexander City Jazz Fest will be presented tonight, June 11 in downtown Alexander City’s Strand Park and tomorrow, Saturday, June 12 at The AMP on Lake Martin.

Kicking off Jazz Fest tonight at Strand Park will be the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band. That’s followed by AJ Ghent, and headlining tonight is Grammy Award nominated Larkin Poe.

Saturday night at The AMP on Lake Martin will open with The Selfless Lovers, followed by The North 41. Headlining Saturday night and closing out Jazz Fest is Funk You.

The two-day music festival is free.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, June 11 – Strand Park

BRHS Jazz Band, 6 – 7 pm

AJ Ghent, 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Larkin Poe, 9 – 10:30 pm

Saturday, June 12 – The AMP

The Selfless Lovers, 6 – 7 pm

North 41, 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Funk You, 9 – 10:30 pm

More information can be found at www.alexcityjazzfest.com