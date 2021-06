by Ellis Eskew

The American Cancer Society is gearing up for its annual fundraiser “Cure!” at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club on October 1.

The event for a night of good food, fun, fellowship, and festivity. There will also be something for everyone’s taste in the culinary department, as well as signature drinks, wine and beer, and exciting LIVE and SILENT auctions.

For more information about Cure! 2021, click here.