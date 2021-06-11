First Choice Women’s Medical Center Adds Second Location in Montgomery
First Choice Women’s Medical Center is adding a second location in Montgomery.
The new location is at 2019 Normandie Drive. It is scheduled to open Monday, June 14. It already has a center at 380 Mendel Parkway East.
It is a non-profit that offers free pregnancy services as an alternative to abortion. It offers testing, ultrasound, pre-natal care and parenting classes.
The expansion is designed to better serve people on the south and west side of Montgomery. They say a lot of their clients are from lower-income communities and they saw that accessibility was a big obstacle for people getting the medical care and the support that they need.