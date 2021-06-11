Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground for New Home in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

The American dream of home ownership will be coming true for a family in Prattville.

Habitat for Humanity in Autauga and Chilton Counties has broken ground on a new home for the Cozadd family. This will be the 46th home the local group has built.

A ceremony was held on Lower Kingston Road where the home is being built.

“We’re ready to get started,” Tom Risher, chairman of organization told Alabama News Network. “All of our volunteers have been waiting for probably four months to start on her house. We love the family. We went through a very long arduous selection process here in Autauga County and chose a great family.”

Volunteers are welcome to help on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting at 7:30 in the morning.