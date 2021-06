by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Landing, an apartment rental company created by the founder of Shipt, is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the move Thursday morning. She said it will create 816 full-time jobs. Landing uses a membership model to rent furnished and unfurnished apartments inflexible leases.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved