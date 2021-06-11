Man Suffers Life-Threatening Gunshot Wound in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say just before 5:00 this afternoon, they were called to the 3000 block of Renee Drive. That’s where they found the man who had been shot. He has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say a person of interest has been detained and charges are pending.

So far, police have not released any names connected to this case.