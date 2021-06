by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have charged 35-year-old Michael Law with firing a gun into an occupied home, firing a gun into an unoccupied car and a pistol license violation.

Police say the gunfire happened in the 400 block of Castlebrook Drive just before 8 p.m. last night.

Police say Law is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $45,500.