More Heavy Rain at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY AND THE WEEKEND: Little change in our forecast today and for the weekend as the days will feature more clouds than sun, and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, and again, tropical downpours are likely. Isolated areas of flash flooding will be possible, where the heavier rain bands set up. Where it is not raining, expect warm and muggy conditions, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Finally, better model agreement in regards to next week and they show a much drier airmass dropping into Alabama through the week. Though showers and storms coverage will drop considerably, they will not go away completely, and will become more isolated in nature. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be around 90, but then will drop into the 80s for the rest of the week. Dew points will be considerably lower, and some North Alabama communities could drop into the 50s over the latter half of the week.

Have an amazing Friday!!!

Ryan