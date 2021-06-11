MPD Homicide Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged Antonio Gulley, 37, of Montgomery with

the shooting death of Debarge Price, 37, of Montgomery.

Gulley was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on June 11, 2021.

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, at about 12:20 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the

1000 block of Oak Street in reference to a person shot.

Price sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the

scene.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No additional information is available.