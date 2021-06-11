Selma Police Need Help Solving the City’s Latest Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are asking for help in solving the city’s latest murder. As Alabama News Network told you yesterday, 26-year-old Tyquan Fikes of Selma has become the city’s 9th homicide victim of the year.

Police say Fikes was found shot in the back late Wednesday night. Officers say he was found lying unresponsive in the back yard of a house in the 1100 block of Philpot Avenue.

Fikes was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information who can help investigators is asked to call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.