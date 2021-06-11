Tallassee Mayor Alleges PPP Fraud Activity In The City Of Tallassee

by Ja Nai Wright

The Paycheck Protection Program also known as PPP is a business loan from the federal government that was created to help small businesses that were affected during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Johnny Hammock, Mayor of Tallassee, believes that he has discovered 92 businesses in his city that have committed fraud by registering for the loan and receiving it, without an actual business.

“Just in the city limits of the 36078 there was 92 people that do not have business licenses here, and as we looked closer we saw that a lot of these people are, it’s just strait up fraud.” -Johhny Hammock, Tallassee Mayor

He says it is unfair to actual local business owners that may have missed out on that loan, which is affecting the city.

“This is having an adverse affect on our work force as well, we have industries here in tallassee that have 45 job openings, at one location. Restaurants here in our city cannot even operate some shifts because they do not have enough workers.”

The mayor says that he was looking at people with businesses within the city of Tallassee and that his list does not include county or state licenses for business.

The Mayor also stated that he is sending out letters to these business owners and they will have 30 days to apply for a business license. If they do not have the proof by then, he says he will take this issue to a municipal court.

The city of Tallassee will be hosting a hiring fair on June 29th at the Rec Center on Gilmer Avenue from 6 to 8 pm. If you have a business in Elmore, Macon or Tallapoosa County, and need employees, you can register for the hiring fair by emailing gpritchard@tallassee-al.gov